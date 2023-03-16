Redfall Releases An All-New Official Story Trailer As the game winds its way to being released this May, Bethesda Softworks has dropped a new story trailer for Redfall.

Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Austin have revealed a new trailer for Redfall, as they show off more of the storyline on the island. This is less of a trailer and more of a full-on video introduction to the game and the world you'll encounter in the town. The narration itself almost comes off like a developer diary, as you're given a tour of the place and a brief explanation of everything that's been happening and what your crew of misfits will be there to do. Simply put: Take the island back! Enjoy the trailer below, along with new info released by the devs to go with it, as the game drops on May 2nd, 2023.

"There's a lot more to the charming island of Redfall than meets the eye. Something spooky is happening in the town, and the scientists at Aevum HQ have been working on something world-shattering. People are going missing; there're dead bodies and blood everywhere; the sun has been eclipsed; and vampires rule the town. Were the vampires just an experiment gone horribly wrong or something far more disturbing? Who are the vampire gods? The only thing to know for sure is that everything is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. Our team of daring underdogs – some of the last humans still alive on the island – is seriously outnumbered."

"Fighting back against the shadowy vampire threat and the cultists that follow them is their only option. Play as Layla, a telekinetic biomedical engineering student; Remi, the combat and robotics expert and her robot assistant Bribón; Jacob, a sharpshooter with a strange glowing eye and a spectral raven; or Devinder, the cryptozoologist inventor who's documenting the team's uphill battle to defeat the vampires of Redfall. Pick your hero and go it alone or join up with your friends and kick vampire butt as a squad! Can you take back Redfall?"