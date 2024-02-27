Posted in: Games, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Reel Fishing, Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer

Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer Announced For Summer Release

Natsume Inc. conmfirmed the next incarnation of Reel Fishing is on the way this year, as Days Of Summer will be out in Q2 2024.

The game features over 40 fish species across 14 locations and 70 tackle types.

Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer is the 16th title in the acclaimed series.

First released in 1997, the Reel Fishing franchise has sold over a million units.

Natsume Inc. announced the next incarnation of Reel Fishing is on the way, as they will release Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer sometime this Summer. Much like previous games in the series, this is more of a family-friendly fishing game that will clearly have more of an June-September theme going for it, as you'll fish with specific reels and look for specific aquatic life, all in various locations that will make you enjoy fishing. We have more info from the announcement below, as the game will be released for PC as well as all three major consoles.

Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer

Join three good friends as they spend the last days of summer together with one last memorable fishing trip! But who is the mysterious young boy they keep running into? Are there more to these fishing spots they're visiting than meets the eye? Find out in Reel Fishing: Days of Summer! Catch over 40 species of fish from 14 different fishing locations and craft over 70 different kinds of tackle to lure the rarest of fish! Players can keep fish in a beautiful aquarium while leveling up and gaining new and exciting skills! Celebrating more than 25 years of the fishing series, Reel Fishing was first released on PlayStation in North America in October 1997 and is included in PlayStation's Greatest Hits collection, making it one of the console's top-selling fishing games. Since then, Reel Fishing has launched on numerous consoles, including Dreamcast, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, but the fishing video game has always retained its classic style of fishing in nature. Reel Fishing: Days of Summer will be the 16th installment in the long-running series.

"Reel Fishing was released in North America in 1997 and was the first fishing game to offer a photorealistic fishing experience with a strong focus on nature," said Hiro Maekawa, President & CEO of Natsume. "Players loved this new style so much that Reel Fishing was one of the first fishing games to sell over one million units on PlayStation! We are excited to continue the legacy of this great series with Reel Fishing: Days of Summer."

