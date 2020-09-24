The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them

Is your Pokédex in Pokémon GO complete with the exception of a few annoying, hard-to-find species? With this guide to rare spawns, you can find out every way to encounter one of these rare Pokémon so that you can finally complete your collection.

Upfront, this is not a Top Ten list, nor will it list Pokémon that are out of the raids. Pokémon like Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina Origin Forme haven't had a full spot in a raid rotation for some time but those always come back. Also not included are the Pokémon that every trainer can get with hard work on their special research, including Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, and Meltan. This list is a guide for Pokémon that are either available now or will be available in the wild soon, to help trainers catch these elusive species.

Rarest Wild Spawns

Gible: Once known as the rarest species in the entire game, Gible has become slightly more available in 2020 due to multiple events featuring it as a boosted spawn. However, outside of those events, it remains a shocking wild. Gible can currently be found in the wild, with the best chance of an encounter during windy weather due to its Dragon-typing. It can also be hatched from 10KM eggs.

Deino: This Pokémon is so rare that its Shiny release was controversial due to the lack of availability. Deino is as difficult to find in the wild as Gible, and can similarly be hatched through 10KM eggs. However, it is available in one more place… the GO Battle League. It's difficult to get an encounter due to the massive pool of available Pokémon, but it offers a better chance at Deino than wild hunting.

Axew: This Dragon-type seems to have dethroned Gible as the rarest Dragon-type spawn in the game. Axew is essentially nowhere to be found in the while, though it does, rarely, appear. Also a 10KM egg species, Axew is a Pokémon with which you should be patient… it will hatch, but it will take some time, especially for those looking to evolve it all the way up to Haxorus.

Doduo: Oddly, this Kanto Normal/Flying-type Pokémon doesn't get a rap as one of the rarest Pokémon, even though it is. Personally, comparing my Gible encounters to Doduo, Gible's numbers tower of Doduo's. The truth is that as a Pokémon that is cuter than it is useful, Doduo wasn't Shiny-capable until this week. Now, the desire for this rare spawn will sky-rocket. Doduo can be found rarely in the wild outside of events, and can currently be hunted in raids and boosted in the wild during the current Mega Buddy Challenge. Doduo is not available in any eggs at the moment.

Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie: While this list excludes raid-only Pokémon and regionals, the Lake Trio is, believe it or not, not raid-only. One of these Pokémon can spawn in every trainer's region in the wild. They are the rarest of wild spawns but are unique as Legendary Pokémon in that they can indeed appear on your Nearby. Uxie spawns for the Asia-Pacific region, Azelf for the Americas and Greenland, and Mesprit for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Rarest Limited Spawns

Yamask: Yamask can only be found during the annual Halloween Event.

Delibird: Delibird can only be found during the annual Holiday Event.

Shiny Unown: Unown is one of the rarest spawns as is, but its Shiny version is limited to events. So far, only the letters U, L, T, R, A, G, and O have been released as Shiny forms and aren't currently available. These will likely be rolled out again during the next GO Fest or Safari Zone.

This list excludes regional Pokémon, such as Carnivine, Maractus, Pachirisu, and more. Regional Pokémon are an entirely different issue, as capturing them will necessitate travel… which is currently a risky endeavor for many and impossible for some due to the current situation in the world. There will be a future, though, where travel once again becomes safe, at which point a guide on where to find all of the rarest Regional Pokémon will be published. Until then, good luck hunting.