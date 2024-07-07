Posted in: Games, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer

Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer Releases New Screenshots

Natsume released a number of new screenshots for Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer, giving us a better idea of how the game will look.

Article Summary Natsume Inc. unveils new screenshots for Reel Fishing: Days of Summer.

Preview game mechanics, over 40 fish species, and 70 tackle types.

Reel Fishing celebrates over 25 years, spanning numerous consoles.

Reel Fishing: Days of Summer to be the 16th game in the series.

Natsume Inc. has released a new set of screenshots for Reel Fishing: Days of Summer as they slowly make their way to releasing the game. No new trailer, but twelve new images, which you can check out below, showing off more of the game. when it comes to lures, different fish, and some of the mechanics of the game in terms of traveling and chatting with people. Enjoy the images as the game will drop on October 28 for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles.

Reel Fishing: Days Of Summer

Join three good friends as they spend the last days of summer together with one last memorable fishing trip! But who is the mysterious young boy they keep running into? Are there more to these fishing spots they're visiting than meets the eye? Find out in Reel Fishing: Days of Summer! Catch over 40 species of fish from 14 different fishing locations and craft over 70 different kinds of tackle to lure the rarest of fish! Players can keep fish in a beautiful aquarium while leveling up and gaining new and exciting skills! Celebrating more than 25 years of the fishing series, Reel Fishing was first released on PlayStation in North America in October 1997 and is included in PlayStation's Greatest Hits collection, making it one of the console's top-selling fishing games. Since then, Reel Fishing has launched on numerous consoles, including Dreamcast, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, but the fishing video game has always retained its classic style of fishing in nature. Reel Fishing: Days of Summer will be the 16th installment in the long-running series.

"Reel Fishing was released in North America in 1997 and was the first fishing game to offer a photorealistic fishing experience with a strong focus on nature," said Hiro Maekawa, President & CEO of Natsume. "Players loved this new style so much that Reel Fishing was one of the first fishing games to sell over one million units on PlayStation! We are excited to continue the legacy of this great series with Reel Fishing: Days of Summer."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!