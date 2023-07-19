Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Regieleki, Season of Hidden Gems

Regieleki Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Regieleki Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO, bringing the once in-person-only, Elite Raid-exclusive Legendary to the masses.

Tonight is Regeieleki Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the first-ever Raid Hour focused on this Electric-type Galarian Legendary. Previously, Regieleki was an Elite Raid boss. This meant that you had to go to Regieleki Raids in person to defeat and hopefully catch it. Now, with Regieleki starring in its first-ever Tier Five Raid rotation this week and Raid Hour today, it has become widely available for Trainers to catch in Pokémon GO. While Shiny Regieleki is not yet available, this may be one of the more popular Raid Hours of the summer due to the previously limited nature of Regieleki in Raids.

Regieleki Raid Hour isn't the only event happening this week in Pokémon GO. Trainers can also prepare for Riolu Hatch Day this weekend.

Here's what's happening for Riolu Hatch Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Event Description: Niantic writes: "Similar to Pokémon GO Community Days, Research Days, or Raid Days, Hatch Days are focused around specific featured Pokémon. And with Hatch Days, it all comes down to hatching! You'll have a greatly increased chance of hatching the featured Pokémon from 2 km Eggs, and an increased chance of hatching a Shiny featured Pokémon—that's pretty egg-citing! The first Hatch Day will feature Riolu, the Emanation Pokémon. Get those Incubators ready and see just how many Riolu you can hatch in three hours during the event!"

Niantic writes: Featured Pokémon: Riolu will hatch much more frequently from 2 km eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu!

Riolu will hatch much more frequently from 2 km eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu! Event Bonuses: Increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu Double Stardust from hatching Eggs 2KM Eggs will drop more frequently from Poké Stops

Bonuses: Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn candy, Stardust, Berries, Great Balls, and XP. Timed Research will reward a Super Incubator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!