Release Date Announced For Land Above Sea Below

Skystone Games has a brand new trailer and more info about their latest game, Land Above Sea Below, as the game will be released next week.

Indie game developer Glasscannon Studio and publisher Skystone Games have revealed the official launch date for Land Above Sea Below. This is a tile-based land game in which you will be tasked with raising your island up using the resources given to you. You'll have to carefully strategize on where you put them and how best to utilize them in order to get the most out of your land before the rain comes in and floods everything that can't survive. We have a proper trailer and an explanation video below, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on September 13.

"Land Above Sea Below invites adventurers to step into a lush and inviting realm where the line between dreams and reality blurs into a harmonious tapestry. Set against a backdrop of picturesque landscapes bathed in warm hues of orange, red, and gold, the game encapsulates the essence of a calm fall afternoon, inviting players to explore, connect, and rediscover a sense of inner peace. Guided by a soothing ambient soundtrack and featuring an art style that gracefully captures the intricate beauty of nature, Land Above Sea Below delivers an immersive experience that celebrates the beauty of the world around us."

"Whether it's wandering through tranquil forests, uncovering hidden secrets, or engaging with the heartfelt narratives woven throughout the game, players are sure to find solace in every corner of this enchanting digital realm. With its elegant blend of exploration, relaxation, and meaningful connections, Land Above Sea Below beckons players to embark on a soul-soothing adventure that will leave a lasting impression. As the game's release date of September 13th approaches, gaming enthusiasts and nature admirers alike are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare to immerse themselves in a world that encapsulates the essence of calm reflection."

