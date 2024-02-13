Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: Wrestlemania, WWE 2K24

Relive Amazing Moments In The WWE 2K24 Immortals Trailer

2K Games have released a new trailer for WWE 2K24 this morning, as players can experience great moments in the Showcase of the Immortals.

Article Summary 2K Games unveils WWE 2K24's Immortals Trailer, spotlighting iconic WrestleMania matches.

New 2K Showcase mode lets players recreate 21 historic WrestleMania bouts in-game.

WWE 2K24 to feature over 200 Superstars and Legends, new match types, and gameplay enhancements.

Enhanced graphics and animations aim to deliver the most visually stunning WWE 2K experience yet.

2K Games dropped a new trailer for WWE 2K24 this morning, as they want you to relive some of the most amazing WrestleMania moments in the new Immortals Trailer. The game will have a new mode for you to play called 2K Showcase… of the Immortals, in which you go back in time to specific matches throughout the event's history and replay them. Whether it be Razer Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels in their iconic Ladder Match, Steve Austin taking on The Rock for the second time, or the first Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match from last year. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be released on March 5, 2024.

2K Showcase… of the Immortals

WWE 2K24's 2K Showcase… of the Immortals lets players experience a gripping retelling of 21 matches across five decades of WrestleMania history, each unlocked by completing the previous match, including:

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat w/ George "The Animal" Steele vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth – WrestleMania III;

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby "The Brain" Heenan – WrestleMania III;

"Ravishing" Rick Rude w/ Bobby "The Brain" Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania V;

Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VIII;

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X;

Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13;

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven;

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX;

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25;

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 31;

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35;

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36;

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38;

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39;

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39;

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – WrestleMania 39;

And more.

WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 features several franchise advancements, including 2K Showcase…of the Immortals celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania, four new match types such as Ambulance and Special Guest Referee, two new MyRISE experiences, and much more. In addition, fans can also look forward to a massive roster of more than 200 WWE Superstars and Legends, including Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Batista, Kurt Angle, Asuka, Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Chyna, and more. Incredibly realistic graphics and improved animations – with over 90% of facial expressions updated – plus improvements to Ramp cameras and Dive cameras, and the ability to move the camera during live gameplay provide the most visually impressive WWE 2K experience to date.

