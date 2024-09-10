Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, gunfire games, Remnant II

Remnant II Reveals Final DLC Content: The Dark Horizon

Remnant II has one last DLC release on the way, as players will be able to download The Dark Horizon content in late September

Arc Games and Gunfire Games have revealed the final DLC release for Remnant II this morning, as players will soon be able to download The Dark Horizon. The DLC will come with a new storyline, new weapons, new bosses, and a new archetype in The Warden. The DLC will be released alongside a free update for the game, which will include a new game mode, Boss Rush. We have more info for you here as the content will be released on September 24, 2024.

Remnant II – The Dark Horizon

Players will return to N'Erud and uncover a mysterious place preserved in time, where alien farmlands are tended by robots for inhabitants who have long since perished. But time corrupts all, and rogue AI and robotic creations threaten at every turn while Travelers search for the secrets of the colossal entity that dominates the skyline. In a brand-new storyline, players will need to uncover the secrets within the necropolis world of N'Erud. As they enter this new overworld, players will explore new dungeons, experience a new glider traversal system not found in other worlds, acquire powerful gear—including a new Archetype, "The Warden"— meet unexpected allies, and face new threats as they set off to defeat the colossal entity that watches over N'Erud!

