Rental Property Simulator The Tenants Receives New Update

Publisher Frozen District and developer Ancient Forge Studio have released a brand new free update into their sim game The Tenants. The game has included several new tenant archetypes as you now have a more in-depth plethora of possible renters who have come to find a home in your properties. Along with those tenants comes new tenant interactions, mid-tenancy renovation requests, a new Skill Tree to check out, several tutorial changes, a brand new Creative Mode for you to explore when to comes to the properties, and a few extra minor optimizations. You can read a little bit more about the update below and check out a trailer showing off some of the new additions.

Wondersville folks have taken the time to expand their horizons, and now you'll be able to meet and house Artists who enjoy units designed with a bit more pizzazz than usual. Try to meet their demands, and you might make some money off them too! This update also introduces many new Elite Contracts and dozens of new furniture items. You might especially enjoy the set of contracts that involve designing a wedding reception space and the interior of a chapel for the ceremony.

If you are fond of games that require planning and problem-solving skills, you'll be excited about The Tenants. Acquire apartments and then rent them out. Face problematic tenants and resolve their issues as quickly as possible – you never know what will happen next! One minute you're taking care of broken TVs and plenty of other issues to make sure everyone is content with their apartments, and the next, you're stumbling in on loud parties that you need to shut down before someone calls the police. Oh, and don't think that everyone will pay you on time – not a chance!