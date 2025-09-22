Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Resident Evil | Tagged: Aniplex, JoyCity Corporation, Resident Evil Survival Unit

Resident Evil Survival Unit To Be Shown At Tokyo Game Show 2025

Those who are in Japan for Tokyo Game Show 2025 will get the fdirst crack at playing a demo for Resident Evil Survival Unit

Aniplex and mobile developer JoyCity Corporation have confirmed that Resident Evil Survival Unit will be at Tokyo Game Show 2025. According to the team, the game will be showcased in a dedicated area at the Capcom booth, so Japanese players will be among the first to get the hands-on experience. No word on hwo much of it or what piece of content specifically will be showcased. But if you're at TGS, it might be worth a visit.

Resident Evil Survival Unit

Set in a parallel universe, the game presents an original storyline that builds upon the Resident Evil world while diverging from the original series. Players will enjoy a deep, immersive strategy experience that blends real-time decision-making with the thrill of survival. Designed for a worldwide audience, Resident Evil Survival Unit allows players to connect and compete in real time across the globe. With intuitive mobile controls and rich strategic depth, the game invites fans to explore a new dimension of the Resident Evil universe—anytime, anywhere. Trapped in a Locked Hospital: The game opens with the protagonist awakening in a mysterious hospital, having been used as a test subject by the Umbrella Corporation. As players uncover the truth and attempt to escape, the story unfolds into a parallel world where familiar characters from the original series return in a brand-new storyline that explores new developments and adventures alongside them.

The game opens with the protagonist awakening in a mysterious hospital, having been used as a test subject by the Umbrella Corporation. As players uncover the truth and attempt to escape, the story unfolds into a parallel world where familiar characters from the original series return in a brand-new storyline that explores new developments and adventures alongside them. Build, Prepare, Survive: Players will establish and manage their own base—an intricately designed mansion where iconic characters live and interact. Fans will appreciate the detailed interiors and decorative elements that evoke the atmosphere of the Resident Evil universe, along with interactive dialogue events that bring the characters to life. Gameplay includes purchasing items from the iconic Weapons Merchant featured in the original series, preparing for missions, and crafting survival strategies. Careful planning and tactical preparation are key to survival.

Players will establish and manage their own base—an intricately designed mansion where iconic characters live and interact. Fans will appreciate the detailed interiors and decorative elements that evoke the atmosphere of the Resident Evil universe, along with interactive dialogue events that bring the characters to life. Gameplay includes purchasing items from the iconic Weapons Merchant featured in the original series, preparing for missions, and crafting survival strategies. Careful planning and tactical preparation are key to survival. Assemble Your Dream Team: Fan-favorite characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine return, allowing players to form cross-title teams. Each character brings unique skills and traits, enabling diverse tactical combinations and offering a fresh experience for longtime fans.

Fan-favorite characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine return, allowing players to form cross-title teams. Each character brings unique skills and traits, enabling diverse tactical combinations and offering a fresh experience for longtime fans. Real-Time Defense Battles: As the game progresses, players will face intense defense battles against powerful creatures inspired by the Resident Evil universe. Success depends on strategic use of character abilities and environmental mechanics, delivering high-stakes, real-time combat.

As the game progresses, players will face intense defense battles against powerful creatures inspired by the Resident Evil universe. Success depends on strategic use of character abilities and environmental mechanics, delivering high-stakes, real-time combat. Original Creature Design: World-renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano joins the project as a guest designer, contributing the original creature "Mortem." Amano's design captures a psychological sense of fear—an eerie presence that lingers in the unknown. His unique vision adds a haunting new layer to the Resident Evil mythos.

