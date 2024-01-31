Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Apple Vision Pro, Game Room

Resolution Games To Release Game Room For Apple Vision Pro

Resolution Games confirmed they will release a new game for Apple Vision Pro, as Game Room will be released later this week.

Article Summary Resolution Games announces 'Game Room' for Apple Vision Pro, launching February 2, 2024.

'Game Room' features beloved games like Chess, Solitaire, Hearts, Yacht, and Sea Battle.

Utilizes visionOS for immersive play with eye, hand, and voice-controlled interactions.

Supports multiplayer via FaceTime SharePlay, Game Center invites, and AI competition.

After much speculation from a recent promo for Apple Vision Pro, Resolution Games confirmed they are the studio behind one of the new games for the VR headset. The game is exactly what you think it might be, as you're getting five familiar tabletop games that anyone can play with Chess, Solitare, Hearts, Yacht, and Sea Battle (their version of Battleship). The game will be released for the VR platform on February 2, 2024, but we have more info about it below before it launches.

Game Room

Already a leader in the digital tabletop games space with titles such as Demeo and Demeo Battles, Resolution Games is now bringing tabletop games to even more platforms with the launch of Game Room on Apple Vision Pro. Developed natively for Apple Vision Pro – and also playable for iPhone and iPad – Game Room takes advantage of visionOS, which features a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user's eyes, hands, and voice, ideal for tabletop gameplay and using your hands to pick up game pieces, cards and more. At launch, Game Room features a selection of the world's most popular games — now brought to life with spatial computing:

Chess – the strategy board game of pawns and kings for two players (play with others in real-time or with turn-based correspondence on your own schedule).

the strategy board game of pawns and kings for two players (play with others in real-time or with turn-based correspondence on your own schedule). Solitaire – organize cards into ordered piles in the best-known version of solitaire.

organize cards into ordered piles in the best-known version of solitaire. Hearts – a trick-taking card game of collecting suits and shooting the moon.

a trick-taking card game of collecting suits and shooting the moon. Yacht – roll the dice and rack up the points in this six-sided twist on poker.

roll the dice and rack up the points in this six-sided twist on poker. Sea Battle – sink enemy ships before they sink yours.

For multiplayer games, players can choose between connecting with real players through FaceTime using SharePlay (in which players can challenge their friends by initiating a FaceTime call via iMessage or from within the game), Game Center Friend Invites, or Game Center Quickmatch, or battle AI competition in Game Room's selection of multiplayer card and tabletop games.

