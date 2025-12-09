Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Basketball Classics, Namo Gamo

Retro 8-Bit Sports Title Basketball Classics Re-Released

Go back to an era when sports were played in 8-bit glory, as Basketball Classics has been been brought back for Steam Sports Fest

Article Summary Basketball Classics returns with 8-bit style gameplay for Steam Sports Fest, honoring retro arcade roots.

Enjoy fast-paced 5-on-5 pro basketball with side-scrolling action and simplified three-button controls.

Choose from 175+ teams and over 1000 players, each with unique, attribute-driven gameplay and stats.

Unlock secret teams in single-player story mode or challenge friends in energetic local multiplayer matches.

Acclaim has revealed a new retro-style sports title on the way, as they're working with Namo Gamo to essentially re-release Basketball Classics. Technically, the game was released clear back in 2019, but it appears Acclaim has helped bring it back to its former glory as part of Steam Sports Fest happening right now. (Which, if you didn't know, is now one of Valve's endless supply of weekly events they run between the bigger Steam Next Fest events, because now everything is a event these days.) This is a throwback to the glory days of video game sports titles, when a few pixels and your imagination filled the void with some skill to dunk it. Enjoy the new trailer and info here, as the game is available now on Steam.

Basketball Classics

5 on 5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today's simulation games. Side-scrolling, sweaty arcade action with simplified 3-button gameplay and retro vibes galore. Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3 button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it is the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics. Attribute-rich players make up a vast set of rosters. Dig through decades of teams to find your favorite All-Stars and even unlock the "Legends" in an immersive story mode. This game is a passion project for us indie developers here at Namo Gamo. We hope you can feel the love put into every pixel, the endless adjustments to stat-driven gameplay, and the genuinely retro sound and music. Side-scrolling, sweaty arcade action

Simplified three-button gameplay

Decades of rosters with 175+ teams

1000+ players with individualized attributes

Seamless play calling

Sensational cut scenes

One-Player Story Mode unlocks secret teams

Scream-inducing local multiplayer

Retro vibes galore

