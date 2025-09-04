Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Licorice Ehf, Retro Gadgets Playground, Studio Evil

Retro Gadgets Playground Confirmed For Mid-September Release

Retro Gadgets Playground has released a brand-new trailer with the news of the game's release date on PC, coming in two weeks

Indie game developer Studio Evil, with developer and publisher Licorice Ehf, has given Retro Gadgets Playground a proper release date. If you haven't seen this one, this is a standalone title based on the original Retro Gadgets, offering new ways to play with a library of old-school gadgets the past 60-ish years. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on Steam on September 18. 2025.

Retro Gadgets Playground

Discover, run, and play with thousands of amazing community-made gadgets, for free! Welcome to Retro Gadgets Playground, your standalone launcher for gadgets built by players in the hit game Retro Gadgets. With Playground, you can download, install, and run community-made gadgets as if they were standalone apps, no programming knowledge required, no need to own the main game! From mini-games and music players to retro-style utilities, quirky desktop companions, creative tools, and beyond, there are thousands of gadgets waiting to be discovered. Launch them from your desktop, run them at startup, or keep your favorites running side-by-side like you're back in the golden age of computing. Every gadget you find in the Playground was made by a player in Retro Gadgets, a powerful electronics sandbox where creativity knows no bounds. Playground is completely free, and it's the perfect way to experience what the community is making. Love what you see? You can get Retro Gadgets to start building and sharing your own creations.

