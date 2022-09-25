Retro Horror FPS Cultic Set To Be Launched In Mid-October

3D Realms announced this past week that their retro horror FPS title Cultic will be coming to PC via Steam in mid-October. Developed by Jasozz Games, you'll be put in the shoes of someone who is seeking to take out a mysterious cult that doesn't have the greatest of plans for mankind. Guns and dynamite will be your tools as you run through their ranks to get to their leaders and higher underlings in an effort to put a stop to their madness. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will be released on October 13th, 2022.

Gear up to fight your way through the ranks of an insidious cult. Their wretched minds twisted by the will of an unseen entity, you'll find just as much lead flying back as you dish out, so you'll have to run, slide, dodge, and make use of your environment to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter.

Cultic gives you the freedom to approach combat your way. You can run in guns blazing, running, jumping, sliding, and dodging to keep out of harms way. If you prefer a slower approach, you can lay traps, let your enemies come to you, and pick them off from the safety of cover. Maybe you prefer to weave in between your foes, leading their attacks towards each other, and turning them against one another. With a full arsenal of mid-century firearms and explosives, you'll be well equipped to slaughter everything in your path – provided you don't get slaughtered first.

Combat in Cultic is fast and deadly. Well-placed shots can take your enemies – and yourself – out of the game quickly. Keep on the move or stick to cover, and use your arsenal wisely to stay alive as you fight your way through cult territory. Cultic was styled to feel like a throwback to the shooters of yore, but with the advantages of a modern engine, such as physics, lighting, and a fully 3D game world. The gameplay, audio design, and art are all stylized to create a unique experience.