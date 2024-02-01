Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Children Of The Sun, René Rother

Revenge Story Children Of The Sun Announced For PC

Take your revenge by guiding a single bulllet through a cult, as Children Of The Sun will be coming to PC sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Children Of The Sun, a tactical puzzle-shooter, coming to PC in 2024.

Guide a single bullet through challenges to exact revenge in a cultist storyline.

Unique gameplay focused on sniping, puzzles, and creative problem-solving.

Compete on leaderboards with multiple solutions and scores for each level.

Solo game developer René Rother and publisher Devolver Digital announced their latest game, Children Of The Sun, will arrive on PC this year. This is a revenge-centered story in which you play a woman looking to take out a cult, as you control the path of a single bullet and the chaos it can inflict. The game has no release date yet; just the word it will be out sometime in 2024. So for now, enjoy the trailer.

Children Of The Sun

Burning with anger, The Girl wages a one-woman war against The Cult, taking them down cultist by cultist, bullet by bullet, until she reaches her true target: THE LEADER. Along the way she will unravel the dark truth about this mysterious order and the atrocities committed by them in the name of their master. In this tactical third-person puzzle-shooter you assume control of one bullet, guiding it through increasingly complex and challenging levels to kill cultists, trigger traps, and reshape the environment. Every shot counts and ruthless precision is rewarded. Taking down The Cult is deeply satisfying; doing it with style even more so.

Tactical sniping, puzzle solving, and light stealth collide in Children of the Sun to create a third-person shooter like no other. You only have a single bullet to complete each level, but you can re-aim on impact, curve around obstacles, accelerate to break through armor, and more to really make that one crucial shot count. Lose yourself in a dark, twisted tale of revenge as you hunt down the nefarious Cult. Children of the Sun accompanies its unique one-bullet action with an evocative, mystery-filled storyline that unravels as you exact your revenge on the people who made your life hell and relentlessly pursue the enigmatic Leader. Children of the Sun is lethally replayable by design. There are multiple solutions to each level, encouraging creativity and experimentation, with a satisfying scoring system that rewards accuracy and efficiency. Then, you can check the online leaderboards to see how you stack up against your friends and the rest of the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!