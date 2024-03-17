Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ALGS, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Reveals Official Location For ALGS Split 1 Playoffs

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the official location for the Apex Legends Global Series Split 1 Playoffs.

Article Summary ALGS Split 1 Playoffs set in LA's Galen Center, taking place May 2-5, 2024.

40 elite Apex Legends teams across six regions to compete for $1m prize pool.

Event to feature community meet-and-greets and four days of top-tier gameplay.

Respawn Entertainment aims to blend ALGS with LA's thriving esports landscape.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have confirmed the location of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Split 1 Playoffs as it returns to California. Specifically, the event will be held in Los Angeles, as organizers will bring the competition to the Galen Center on May 2-5, 2024. As you might suspect, many of the top Apex Legends squads will make their way to LA for this esports tournament, as you will see 40 of the top teams across six regions take the main stage for the first playoff event of the year. It is here they'll compete for their slice of the $1m prize pool, as well as try to earn points toward the ALGS playoffs that will eventually lead to the ALGS Championship. We have more info from today's announcement below and the trailer for you to enjoy.

Apex Legends Global Series Split 1 Playoffs

The ALGS Split 1 Playoffs will feature four days of elite Apex Legends gameplay, a community area with player meet-and-greets, and more to bring fans closer to the ALGS action. The ALGS joins a number of notable esports competitions hosted within the doors of Galen Center, which continues to prove itself as an iconic sports and entertainment venue in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. 40 of the top Apex Legends teams across six regions will return to the main stage for the first Playoffs event of the year.

"Los Angeles is the perfect host city for the ALGS," said John Nelson, Sr. Director and Commissioner, Apex Legends Esports. "Not only is Respawn Entertainment, creator of Apex Legends, headquartered in LA, but it's also home to some notable ALGS esports organizations in TSM and FaZe Clan. We're looking forward to making our mark on the fast-growing Los Angeles esports scene and kicking off ALGS LAN competition in a big way."

