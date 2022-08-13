Review: Infinity CodeOne Sci-Fi Miniatures By Corvus Belli

Hello there, science fiction tabletop gaming fans everywhere! So, in a world where various game companies seem to have a bit of a chokehold on the market of sci-fi wargames, it's refreshing to see even just one wargame break through out of that hold every once in a while. The game we are talking about here, dear readers, is Infinity CodeOne, by Spanish tabletop game company Corvus Belli. The company recently held a major sale (which, unfortunately, is over as of the time of this article's pen and publication), in which they released a new expansion for the game, called Operation: Blackwind. We were lucky enough to receive a free review sample of Corvus Belli's new releases, and here's what we think about them!

Operation: Blackwind is (normally) a 14-miniature boxed set with two players' warbands worth of models within it. The reason we put "normally" here is that, as part of the promotion Corvus Belli had put on, this kit came with an additional, exclusive model – Pandora. We aren't sure that Pandora will be easy to come by in the future or whether Corvus Belli will re-release the model in any form for that matter, but if it combats scarcity, we definitely would like to see that happen!

As for the kit itself, Operation: Blackwind comes with the aforementioned miniatures (which are of the ALEPH and the Haqqislam factions), scenery, templates, and the necessary rules to have two players start playing without a hitch. During the sale, this box retailed on Corvus Belli's website for €124.95, which translates roughly to just under $129 USD.

The next box we obtained was the Dire Foes Mission Pack: Obsidian Head, another boxed set for Infinity CodeOne. This mission pack acts as an expansion to the game at large. It contains three heroes and a neutral figure for use with missions and scenarios as you see fit. At a price point of €32.95, or just under $34 USD, four models might be considered a little extravagant for some players, but this may well be worth it for those more in the know with respect to Corvus Belli.

Finally, we come to probably our favorite model so far, aesthetically speaking, Helen of Troy. "Helen is a recreation of the mythological character she is named after," according to Corvus Belli's press release, "and she was created specifically to represent the Phalanx in any negotiation." Helen is a High-Value Target in Infinity CodeOne games and can be used in numerous different scenarios and missions. Whether or not she will get a general release remains to be seen, but, as with Pandora, we certainly hope she isn't stuck behind a wall of "event-only" timing.

In the end, with what we know of the legacy that Infinity CodeOne has behind it, we are certain these are items you'd want to pick up from Corvus Belli in the future. But what do you think? Are these boxed sets worth your time? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!