Ring Fit Adventure Will Get Its Own Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Two Nintendo properties come together as Tetris 99 will be throwing another Maximus Cup featuring Ring Fit Adventure. Not exactly the two games you would picture together, seeing how one doesn't require a ton of action while the other requires you to move about. But hey, they're both Nintendo games and if they want to marry them for a competition, who are we to judge? So this time the cup will be themed around the exercise game, as you will have a weekend to do battle against 99 other players in Tetris to earn points. Here are the details of this free competition from Nintendo themselves.

The Tetris 99 12th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on April 24 to 11:59 p.m. PT on April 27. To compete, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Ring Fit Adventure. Just like in Ring Fit Adventure, with enough dedication and consistency, you'll have the opportunity to claim victory!

As usual, the points will be awarded based on placements during each match, and at the end of the event, the top 999 players with the most accumulated event points will win. The prize, as it has been many times before are 999 Gold Points that can be used in the Nintendo eShop. Which is the equivalent of $10, so maybe one or two indie games unless you're saving up. Plus, the entire competition is completely free, aside from needing a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to take part in it. Best of luck to all you Tetris 99 players this weekend.