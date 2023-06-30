Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City Will Hold Closed Beta Next Week

Would you like to try out RoboCop: Rogue City before it comes out? Nacon will be holding a special Open beta available on Steam.

Nacon and developer Teyon announced this week they will be holding an open beta for fans to try out RoboCop: Rogue City before it's released. The beta will be taking place exclusively on Steam, and will run for a solid week as you'll be able to play a small selection of levels from the game from July 3rd-9th. This is basically their chance to test out the game with players and get feedback on what works and what doesn't while also ironing out all the issues and getting general info on what people think of the game. But in order to participate, you'll need to register in advance. For those of you taking part, have fun in future Detroit!

"Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout an explosive first-person adventure. Thanks to your robotic strength and cybernetic abilities, which can be upgraded as you progress, you are the most effective officer at upholding the law. Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice. Finding evidence, interrogation, and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer."

"But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission. The city of Detroit has been hit by a series of crimes, and a new enemy is threatening the public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy project in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop. Peter Weller, the original actor, is even back on duty to voice the cybercop."

