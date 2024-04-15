Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Roboquest, RyseUp Studios

Roboquest Receives New Arsenal Update This Week

Starbreeze Entertainment dropped the new Arsenal Update into Roboquest today, giving players upgrades and new content to explore.

Article Summary Starbreeze Entertainment launches the Arsenal Update for Roboquest.

New arsenal features 9 diverse weapons and a Shooting Range for skill testing.

Meet Burger Bill and unlock the full Shooting Range, and add affixes with Willy Wonder.

Collect Crystal Powder to upgrade weapons and enjoy new QOL improvements.

Starbreeze Entertainment and RyseUp Studios have released a brand-new Arsenal Update for Roboquest, bring ing with it a number of new additions and upgrades. The focus of this is to bring in new features that enhance the gameplay experience for both new players and experienced ones, including a line of new weapons, new settings, new quests, and new mechanics and resources. They also added some quality-of-life improvements and more that should help improve the way you experience the game. We have the rundown for you below as the update is live on Xbox and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Roboquest – Arsenal Update

9 New Weapons: Each brings unique strategies and firepower to the battlefield. From the precision of the Shuriken to the explosive force of the Missile Battery, players will have a diverse arsenal at their disposal.

Each brings unique strategies and firepower to the battlefield. From the precision of the Shuriken to the explosive force of the Missile Battery, players will have a diverse arsenal at their disposal. Shooting Range: Players can explore the all-new Shooting Range, a dedicated area within the Basecamp where they can hone their skills and test their weaponry. By completing the "Burger Bill" quest, players unlock additional elements within the Shooting Range, providing even more opportunities for target practice and experimentation.

Players can explore the all-new Shooting Range, a dedicated area within the Basecamp where they can hone their skills and test their weaponry. By completing the "Burger Bill" quest, players unlock additional elements within the Shooting Range, providing even more opportunities for target practice and experimentation. New Quest: Players will encounter the NPC, Burger Bill, who finds himself in a precarious situation. By rescuing Burger Bill, players gain access to the full potential of the Shooting Range, further expanding their gameplay experience.

Players will encounter the NPC, Burger Bill, who finds himself in a precarious situation. By rescuing Burger Bill, players gain access to the full potential of the Shooting Range, further expanding their gameplay experience. New Shop NPC – Willy Wonder: New Shop NPC within the Basecamp. Players can unlock Willy Wonder through Basecamp Upgrades and utilize his services to add specific affixes to their weapons and upgrade their quality, enhancing their effectiveness in battle.

New Shop NPC within the Basecamp. Players can unlock Willy Wonder through Basecamp Upgrades and utilize his services to add specific affixes to their weapons and upgrade their quality, enhancing their effectiveness in battle. Summons: Extended build variety by adding the concept of "Summons." This new mechanic adds a new layer to the builds by allowing players to improve and enhance the power of the little bot allies they summon.

Extended build variety by adding the concept of "Summons." This new mechanic adds a new layer to the builds by allowing players to improve and enhance the power of the little bot allies they summon. Crystal Powder: Players can now also collect Crystal Powder, a new resource obtained by completing corrupted levels, which can be used to upgrade weapon quality from Epic to Fantastic at Willy Wonder's shop. The addition of this resource makes it more interesting to come back to corrupted levels, effectively changing the routes players take every run.

Players can now also collect Crystal Powder, a new resource obtained by completing corrupted levels, which can be used to upgrade weapon quality from Epic to Fantastic at Willy Wonder's shop. The addition of this resource makes it more interesting to come back to corrupted levels, effectively changing the routes players take every run. New QOL Options and Fixes: Additionally, the Arsenal Update brings several quality-of-life improvements and fixes, including an overlay displaying all weapon stats in Max's Museum, HUD elements for enhanced gameplay visibility, and options for players to customize their controls to their preference.

