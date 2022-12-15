Rocket League Announces New Partnership With Bugatti

Psyonix announced today they have a brand new partnership headed to Rocket League with the introduction of a Bugatti car. Next week you will be able to race around the track in the all-new Bugatti Centodieci, which is one of the most sought-after cars on the planet as they have only produced ten vehicles in real life. Which, by default, makes this version of the automobile one of the most exclusive real-world cars in the game. They will be selling in through the in-game shop as part of a bundle, which will include the main car, the engine audio, wheels, Noire decal, and the Bugatti Centodieci player banner. The car will be available for 1100 Credits from December 19th until January 3rd, 2023. You can read more about it below with notes from the team, and check out the latest trailer showing it off.

"With a power output of 1177 kW/1600 horsepower, the Bugatti Centodieci represents peak hypercar performance, but it also takes a great deal of design inspiration from its namesake: the EB110. Sporting a modern version of the iconic horseshoe grille, the original EB110 defined a new generation of Bugatti. When it first launched in 1991, the EB110 was the fastest production car in the world. Today's Centodieci is just as extraordinary, with an ultra-limited run of only ten vehicles made. Luckily, the Rocket League version has the same sculptural look and is much easier to get! The Hitbox with the lowest profile makes a long-awaited return! That's right, the Centodieci's aerodynamic stance makes the car a perfect fit for the in-game Plank Hitbox. Equip the matching Decal, Player Banner, and Engine Audio for the ultimate Bugatti experience."

BUGATTI CENTODIECI BUNDLE (1100 CREDITS)

Bugatti Centodieci Body (Plank hitbox)

Noire Decal

Bugatti Centodieci Wheels

Bugatti Centodieci Engine Audio

Bugatti Centodieci Player Banner