Rocket League Reveals Its Halloween 2022 Event, Haunted Hallows

Psyonix has revealed details of their next Halloween event coming to Rocket League, as 2022 will bring about the Haunted Hallows. The event will bring about some new designs and challenges to the game, as you'll be given a spooky setting for the next few weeks. Everything kicks off on October 19th, with a few different aspects running for a limited time and others during the whole event. We got the rundown from the devs below, along with the latest trailer showing off the content.

New Haunted Hallows Event Challenges – Players will be able to complete Event Challenges to unlock items themed after iconic horror villains such as the Billy The Puppet Decal, Jigsaw Blade Wheels, Chucky Doll Decal, Good Guys Wheel, Leatherface's Mask Decal, Leatherface's Chainsaw Wheel, Sam's Trick Decal, and Sam's Treat Wheel. Additional Challenge rewards will be Halloween-themed items and Golden Pumpkins (Golden Pumpkins will unlock items from Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series).

– Farmstead Arena gets a spooky makeover for the upcoming Haunted Hallows event. Spooky Cube and Heatseeker LTMs – Super Cube, a goofy mode that messes with mutators and changes the maximum speed, bounciness, and shape of the Rocket League ball, will come back as Spooky Cube! Spooky Cube adds a festive layer to the mode by having the cubic-shaped ball replaced with a cubic-shaped Jack-o'-Lantern. In addition, Heatseeker will also be returning for Haunted Hallows. Spooky Cube will be available from October 19 to October 26, while Heatseeker will be available from October 26 until November 1.