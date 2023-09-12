Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: nascar

Rocket League Reveals NASCAR 75th Anniversary Additions

Psyonix has revealed several new additions for Rocket League as they will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary of NASCAR in a new update.

Psyonix has revealed a new update is coming to Rocket League this week as they will be celebrating NASCAR's 75th Anniversary in a colorful way. The team confirmed that multiple classic cars will be added to the mix, as you'll get to play as one of several liveries that have raced in the sport over the years. We got the finer details from their blog for you below as you'll recognize a few of these from some of the most famous racers to ever compete.

"Since the very first race day at Daytona Beach 75 years ago, NASCAR has thrilled millions with speed, drama, and incredible skill. Fast forward to today, and you can bring that racing heritage to the Arena with the Next Gen Toyota Camry, Next Gen Ford Mustang, and Next Gen Chevy Camaro! We're releasing a whole new set of team livery Decals this year, including a special NASCAR 75th Anniversary Decal. You'll also have a chance to run laps around your opponent as DFH Stadium (Circuit) returns to the Arena rotation. Already have the cars from last year? We'll also have a bundle with decals only, so you can update your collection with all the newest NASCAR livery." "We've had NASCAR in Rocket League before, but on August 6th, Rocket League hit the NASCAR track for the very first time! With Tyler Reddick at the wheel, 23XI's Toyota TRD Pro ran the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan in full Soccar livery. We've brought that same custom livery into the game with the 23XI #45: RLE Decal so you can use the in-game real-life-inspired car based on the IRL game car… wait… well, the point is you can drive it in Rocket League!"

NASCAR 75TH ANNIVERSARY COMPLETE BUNDLE (1100 CREDITS) NASCAR 75th Anniversary Decal

Goodyear NASCAR Wheel

NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Car Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Decal Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Decal 23XI #45: RLE Decal

NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Car Team Penske #2 Decal Team Penske #12 Decal Stewart-Haas Racing #41 Decal Wood Brothers Racing #21 Decal Front Row Motorsports #38 Decal

NASCAR Next Gen Chevy Camaro Car Hendrick Motorsports #24 Decal Kaulig Racing #31 Decal Kaulig Racing #16 Decal Live Fast Motorsports #78 Decal Spire Motorsports #77 Decal Legacy Motor Club #42 Decal Hendrick Motorsports #9 Decal



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!