Rocket League Reveals NASCAR 75th Anniversary Additions

"Since the very first race day at Daytona Beach 75 years ago, NASCAR has thrilled millions with speed, drama, and incredible skill. Fast forward to today, and you can bring that racing heritage to the Arena with the Next Gen Toyota Camry, Next Gen Ford Mustang, and Next Gen Chevy Camaro! We're releasing a whole new set of team livery Decals this year, including a special NASCAR 75th Anniversary Decal. You'll also have a chance to run laps around your opponent as DFH Stadium (Circuit) returns to the Arena rotation. Already have the cars from last year? We'll also have a bundle with decals only, so you can update your collection with all the newest NASCAR livery."
"We've had NASCAR in Rocket League before, but on August 6th, Rocket League hit the NASCAR track for the very first time! With Tyler Reddick at the wheel, 23XI's Toyota TRD Pro ran the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan in full Soccar livery. We've brought that same custom livery into the game with the 23XI #45: RLE Decal so you can use the in-game real-life-inspired car based on the IRL game car… wait… well, the point is you can drive it in Rocket League!"