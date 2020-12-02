Rocket League Season 2 Will Officially Start December 9th

Psyonix revealed this morning that they will officially be launching the second season of Rocket League on December 9th. The first season felt like a good warm-up for everyone no matter what platform they were on, and now they're headed into a new season with a theme. The next season is a celebration of music that will introduce a new customization option called Player Anthems. This will contain new songs and content from Grammy-nominated EDM artist Kaskade through a partnership with Monstercat. Though, we would say to be cautious for all you streamers, as we're sure none of it is safe to air without getting a DMCA strike. The new season also comes with a new Rocket Pass, a new Arena, and more content. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for it.

– Rocket Labs will return as a Casual Limited Time Mode Playlist throughout the season. Additional Updates – New Competitive Rewards, Challenges, Quality of Life improvements, and changes to the Esports Shop are coming in Season 2 as well. More information on the changes to the Esports Shop will be available early next week.