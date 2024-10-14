Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Nerd Ninjas, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon Announced For VR Platforms

Nerd Ninjas has revealed a new VR title this week, as Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon has a free demo for you to play on Meta Quest and Steam

Game offers multiplayer party fun in a roguelite, apocalyptic world with unique characters and weapons.

Players can smash piñatas, gather candy, and upgrade powers through six exciting levels.

Experience 12+ weapons and 18+ piñata enemies in a VR universe bursting with mayhem and creativity.

VR developer and publisher Nerd Ninjas have announced their latest game in the works as Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon has been revealed with a free demo. This particular title was developed in partnership with Meta, as they have created a VR social mayhem title perfectly suited for multiplayer parties. The game has a very roguelite feel and mechanics going for it, as it takes place in a party-apocalyptic world in which players try to survive by bashing piñatas that have somehow come to life. We have more details about the game for you below, along with a new trailer to check out above. You can play a free demo of the game right now on both Meta Quest and PC via SteamVR.

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon will support up to four players, with every character in the game bringing unique perks and their own starting weapon into the fold. By smashing piñatas and collecting their candies, players can upgrade their powers as they traverse through six distinct levels that offer new dangers and opportunities for mayhem. Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon has 12+ different weapons that can be dual-wielded and upgraded to powerful evolutions, giving players the chance to create the perfect loadout through endless hours of fun. At release, the game will also introduce 18+ different pinata enemies, like the hopping Jacked Rabbit, each with unique visuals, sound effects, and behaviors.

"Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon is a stupidly fun VR experience that will have players hooked from the first swing!" said Nate Chatellier, founder of Nerd Ninjas. "But this is just the beginning. VRmageddon is the launchpad for an entire Rogue Piñatas universe we're building for our fans. We can't wait to see the reactions and hope they have as much fun playing as we did bring it to life!"

