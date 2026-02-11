Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atlanta TD, Garnet, Tin Man Games

Roguelite Tower Defense Game Atlanta TD Announced For 2026

Check out the new rouguelike tower defense game Atlanta TD as the developers have announced the game to eventually come out on Steam

Article Summary Atlanta TD is a roguelite tower defense game set in Atlanta, where Olympus gods battle Ares’ invading armies.

Utilize multiverse god variants unlocked by the powerful Nexus Portal to defend the Four Spectacular Realms.

Battle through four unique cosmic biomes, each with different enemies, visuals, and gods to recruit.

Experience procedurally generated maps in every run, ensuring each Atlanta TD session offers new challenges.

Indie game developer Garnet and publisher Tin Man Games have revealed their latest game in the works, as they showed off Atlanta TD. This is a new roguelite tower defense title in which the armies of the underworld have decided to rise up and descend onto the Four Spectacular Realms. One of which is the city of Atlanta. Nope, not Atlantis, that's not a typo, it is Atlanta. We have mroe details about the game from the devs here, as well as the announcement trailer, as they're planning the game for a release on Steam

Atlanta TD

Atlanta TD is a procedurally generated roguelite tower defense game set in Atlanta where the Gods of Olympus must defend their home against the oncoming hordes of Ares' armies. With Zeus fallen and the Four Spectacular Realms seemingly defenceless, you must call upon the remaining Gods to protect the city of Atlanta. With each run dynamically shaping the next, uncover an epic, ever-evolving narrative of prophecy, war, and the forging of a new Pantheon through the mysterious power of the Nexus Portal.

Roguelite Tower Defense: Prepare your gods for the oncoming wave of Ares' army by strategically placing them along the map. With each completed run, the gods will gain experience and level up, ready for the next battle.

Prepare your gods for the oncoming wave of Ares' army by strategically placing them along the map. With each completed run, the gods will gain experience and level up, ready for the next battle. Multiverse God Variants : The mysterious Nexus Portal acts as a gateway to multiple universes, which Ares has breached and uses to launch his invasion. But so too does it allow for multiple variants of the gods themselves, allowing for more gods to combat the armies of the Underworld.

The mysterious Nexus Portal acts as a gateway to multiple universes, which Ares has breached and uses to launch his invasion. But so too does it allow for multiple variants of the gods themselves, allowing for more gods to combat the armies of the Underworld. The Four Spectacular Realms : Battle across four visually distinct, cosmic biomes – each offering unique enemies, aesthetics, and gods to recruit.

Battle across four visually distinct, cosmic biomes – each offering unique enemies, aesthetics, and gods to recruit. Procedural Map Generation: All maps are procedurally generated – providing a different experience for every run!

