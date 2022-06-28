Roll20 & Dungeon Masters Guild Announce New Partnership

Roll20 has revealed they have formed a brand new partnership this week with OneBookShelf, specifically with the Dungeon Masters Guild. The two sides have reached an agreement that will make a lot of the publishers and those who use the virtual tabletop happy as you will now see DM's Guilt content officially supported on the platform. According to the info released this week, creators will soon be able to make their content accessible in the form of modules and add-ons, much like you see for officially licensed games, which will unlock for users with the purchase of their DM's Guild adventure content.

The goal of which is to make these titles easier for people to play in a digital format while providing additional value for online play. Users will be able to access content, maps, tokens, and handouts available from their adventures in the virtual tabletop without additional work to make it playable. That's a huge step forward for the platform as previously you had to work out your own deal to even be considered for Roll20. We have a couple of quotes below about the new partnership as we wait to see some of these adventures be added.

"At Roll20 we have seen passionate support for DMsGuild content – from both our community and our Creators – and we are thrilled to create a more seamless way to play that amazing catalog of content online while expanding the possibilities for DMsGuild players and Creators," said Emily Floyd, Licensing Director of Roll20. "Our goal has always been to build a space for aspiring designers who love games as we do. DMsGuild was an extension of this philosophy, providing a new opportunity to the gaming community, and now we have a shared mission with Roll20 to open an even larger space where creators can distribute and profit from their work," said Scott Holden, Director of Marketing and Publisher Relations at OneBookShelf.