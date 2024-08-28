Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, The MIX Games

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Confirms September Release Date

Ahead of being shown off at PAX West 2024, Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland has been confirmed for release in mid-September

Article Summary Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland will be released on PC and consoles on September 10, 2024.

Experience the game demo at PAX West with an exclusive playable level.

Join Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil in a retro-inspired co-op adventure through an imaginative video game world.

Toggle between 8bit and HD art styles with stunning hand-drawn animations, inspired by NES-era classics.

The MIX Games, along with developer Wallride, revealed the official release date for Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland ahead of its appearance at PAX West. The team confirmed that the game is headed to PC and consoles on September 10, 2024. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an all-new adventure featuring the main cast of babies as you make your way through a theme park designed entirely around their hero, Reptar. Those who happened to be at PAX West this weekend will have a chance to play a demo of the game and experience one of the levels for yourself. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game will be out in a couple of weeks.

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland

A baby-fresh take on retro-inspired gameplay – Featuring a unique co-op design, where kids and parents need to stick together to win! A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do! Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own! Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!

Join Tommy, Chuckie, and the adorable twins Phil and Lil on a nostalgic adventure filled with chaos and a sprinkle of mischief. Switch between babies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome imagination-fueled levels. Weave through obstacles in high-speed chases, take down powerful bosses, or revel in creating the most destructive path possible as Reptaur. Inspired by classic titles of the NES era, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a level-based co-op adventure that mixes retro aesthetics with modern sensibilities. Toggle between the 8bit and HD art styles, and take in the stunning hand-drawn animations reminiscent of the cartoon's original roots.

