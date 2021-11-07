Rui & Akaza Join Versus Mode In Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba-

SEGA has dropped two new characters to compete with into the Versus Mode for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The two that you are getting added to the mix are the main villain from the Natagumo Mountain arc Rui and the friendlier Twelve Kizuki demon Akaza. The characters came in as part of what appears to be a series of content updates the developers at CyberConnect2 have planned for the game. Both designed to enhance the game and build off of the immense amount of content the series has available at their disposal. Which, let's be honest here, they could create years of content based on Demon Slayer if they really wanted to. Both come with their own unique styles that don't quite match what everyone else can do in the game, so it'll be fun to learn how they work and utilize them to their best potential.

This new update features the addition of two playable characters joining the Versus mode roster, both of whom are members of the powerful Twelve Kizuki: Rui (Lower Five), the demon of Mt. Natagumo, and Akaza (Upper Three), a fighter who appeared during the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train that only wishes to reach the peak of his strength. Players can also now challenge themselves in a variety of online missions that allow them to earn Kimetsu Points you can use to unlock fantastic rewards such as newly added Quotes and Profile Photos. All this new content will be available immediately after users download and install the latest update for the game (v1.11). As a friendly reminder, players must be on the same version of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles to play online together, so we recommend everyone updating to the latest patch to ensure compatibility.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles | Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/2GwgwdPBej0)