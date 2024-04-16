Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ruins Of Symbaroum

Ruins Of Symbaroum: The Throne Of Thorns I Comes Out This Month

Free League Publishing have confirmed the release date for Ruins Of Symbaroum: The Throne Of Thorns I, as it arrives in a few weeks.

Free League Publishing confirmed that Ruins Of Symbaroum: The Throne Of Thorns I will be released in a couple of weeks. This is the first in what appears to be a planned two-part adventure series, as you're getting two different stories to play through: Wrath of the Warden and The Witch Hammer. Each offers up a different kind of quest to go on, depending on how bold your party is feeling. We have the finer details for this release below, as the book will come out on April 30 for about $44.

Ruins Of Symbaroum: The Throne Of Thorns I

Perilous expeditions into the dark depths of Davokar Forest; deadly encounters with murderous cultists, hostile elves, and warriors of the Beast Clan; intense faction play and political maneuvering – you will experience all this and more when the epic quest for the legendary Throne of Thorns begins! This hardcover, full-color book presents the first two episodes of the acclaimed adventure chronicle The Throne of Thorns, adapted for play with the 5e ruleset and the Ruins of Symbaroum setting books. Expect the stakes to be high, the competitors relentless, and the darkness ever present, for the forest of Davokar is about to awaken.

The two full-length adventures Wrath of the Warden and The Witch Hammer, for characters of levels 7-9.

More than 20 color maps, detailing adventure locations in towns, forests, and ruins.

Over 50 stat blocks, covering non-player characters of different types – monsters, potential allies or adversaries, as well as famous/notorious individuals.

A dozen journey events that can be used to make the characters' travels in the forest even more exciting.

More than 10 handouts to be used during play, offering important information for social challenges and problem-solving.

Note that this book requires access to the Ruins of Symbaroum Core Setting Books – the Player's Guide, Gamemaster's Guide and Bestiary.

