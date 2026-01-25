Posted in: Games, Jagex, Music, Runescape, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Laced Records, runescape

RuneScape: 25 Years Vinyl Box Set Announced For Pre-Order

RuneScape fans have a new music collection coming out this year, as RuneScape: 25 Years Vinyl Box Set is available now for pre-order

This 5xLP collection features iconic tracks spanning the game's entire 25-year musical history.

Music includes classic MIDI themes, instrumental pieces, and fan-favorites like Sea Shanty 2.

Box set includes art celebrating different RuneScape eras and exclusive artwork by community artist Enkoro.

Jagex has teamed up with Laced Records for a special music release, as they announced the RuneScape: 25 Years Vinyl Box Set. This is a 5xLP set featuring some of the most iconic tracks across a quarter-century of compositions, offered in standard black vinyl or the special gold version you see here, and special prints for all five sleeves marking different eras of the game. Making this the ultimate item for music lovers who are also epic fans of the title. We have more details about this set for you below, as both versions are going for $128, with the physical versions going out sometime in July 2026.

RuneScape: 25 Years Vinyl Box Set

Commemorating a quarter of a century of Scaping, this box set captures the atmosphere, emotion, and unmistakable character of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. This carefully curated tracklist feels archival and timeless, offering a sonic journey through Gielinor that reflects the many adventures experienced by millions of players. It was no small task, given that RuneScape holds the Guinness World Record for Most Original Pieces of Music in a video game.

Across five LPs, the collection traces RuneScape's musical evolution from its earliest, indelible, MIDI-based themes to the instrumentally richer, more expansive compositions of later years. From the iconic opening bars of the RuneScape theme to the unmistakable cheer of Sea Shanty 2, these tracks have soundtracked first logins, early quests, voyages from Port Sarim to Karamja, and victories over some of the game's toughest bosses.

The collection concludes with music that transcends the different versions of the game, highlighting the connection between RuneScape's eras, and reinforcing a coherent, long-running musical identity. The set's artwork draws from the iconic visual language of RuneScape, including detailed cartographic elements of Gielinor and inner sleeves celebrating iconic bosses with original artwork from community artist Enkoro.

