RuneScape Launches New Quest: Eclipse Of The Heart

RuneScape has released a new update for the game bringing in a quest 24 years in the making, as you can play Eclipse of the Heart

Face Amascut, Goddess of Destruction, as the desert storyline reaches its epic finale.

Complete the quest for new rewards, cutscenes, titles, XP lamps, and unique desert cosmetics.

Prepare for an epic boss fight against Amascut, arriving in-game as a new encounter on August 4th.

Jagex has released a new update for RuneScape, bringing about an end to the game's longest-running questline, as you can play Eclipse of the Heart right now. Literally taking 24 years from start to finish in content additions and updates, the team has taken a small rescue mission and transformed it over time into the final chapter, where you fight the Goddess of Destruction. We have more details below and the latest trailer above before you dive into the latest adventure.

RuneScape – Eclipse Of The Heart

Having unearthed ancient gods and uncovered forgotten betrayals, your journey through the desert has shaped the fate of Gielinor. Now, as the eclipse looms over Menaphos, it's time to face the darkness that's been waiting all along. Rally allies, unravel mysteries, and stop the looming eclipse before Amascut, Queen of Destruction, devours the souls within.

Earn new rewards, feast your eyes on brand-new cutscenes, and discover visual updates for some familiar faces. Complete the Eclipse of the Heart Quest to unlock new rewards, including a brand new title, four Stone-Touched XP Lamps each worth 250,000 XP, Desert-themed cosmetics for your Lorehound companion, the Amascut's Eye skybox override, and upgraded Magic Carpet Dust. Additional boons also await, granting players toggleable buffs and boosts.

Completing Eclipse of the Heart will also unlock the opportunity to confront Amascut, the Devourer, in a colossal showdown when she arrives as a new in-game boss encounter on August 4th. Regal, elegant, and unmistakably feline, Amascut is as deadly as she is divine. But don't let her poise fool you – she's terrifying when enraged. To access Eclipse of the Heart, players must be RuneScape members, have reached level 90 Necromancy and level 65 Agility, and completed the Pharaoh's Folly quest. They must have also met the various requirements to complete the Do no Evil quest and built the fort buildings required for the Fort Forinthry Storyline.

