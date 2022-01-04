RuneScape's Duel Arena Has Been Destroyed In Latest Event

Jagex has changed things up in RuneScape this week as a new event had completely destroyed the Duel Arena for something entirely different. The company are basically saying goodbye, for who knows how long, to the PvP mode as a massive earthquake has hit the lands and collapsed the arena where fighters used to get together for epic duels. In the process, players have now been transported to a brand new area called Het's Oasis, which is introducing an entirely different landscape to play around on, with all-new new skilling methods and two new miniquests for you to head out on and experience. We have a little bit more info on the changes for you below along with a brand new trailer showing off the content, which is live right now.

RuneScape heroes will need to work together to turn the ruins of the arena from a bloodthirsty fighting pit, where heroes have long staked their wealth in one-on-one matches, to a tranquil oasis. Heroes will work together to rebuild the area by taking part in daily tasks with rewards based not only on their own progress, but on the progress of the whole community. Heroes who participate in the rejuvenation of the former arena's lands will receive exclusive event rewards, including a new crocodile pet, a new title, desert-themed cosmetic armour as well as the comfy and resilient 'Gators' footwear. Following the two-week event, the reformed arena will be known as Het's Oasis – an area of learning and exploration with new skill-related content for those looking to boost their Agility, Hunter and Farming skills. Heroes will also assist the God of Death in two Eye of Het miniquests as they delve into Het's Tomb in search of a powerful object that will aid the young gods as part of the Elder God Wars saga.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RuneScape – Het's Oasis Official Trailer (Duel Arena Removal) (https://youtu.be/7sb_8XdgKnM)