RuPaul's Drag Race Takes Over Another Tabletop Game With Clue

RuPaul’s Drag Race takes on its toughest challenge yet! Solving a mystery! Who stole the coveted crown in this modified version of Clue?

Tabletop publisher The Op Games has announced a brand new version of Clue this week, as RuPaul's Drag Race has arrived on the runway. Simply called Clue: RuPaul's Drag Race, the game will have you playing with up to six queens as you try to discover who stole the iconic crown of the series. The game has its own theme, board, pieces, and more that make it feel like it was taken off the TV screen and thrown onto the table with such force that you'd think it was a finalist. We have more details below, as you can sashay away with it for $45.

Clue: RuPaul's Drag Race

Step into the fabulous world of RuPaul's Drag Race in this glamorous twist on the classic game of Clue! The coveted crown has mysteriously disappeared, and it's up to you to sleuth through the werkroom to uncover the truth. Navigate iconic locations like the main stage, the untucked lounge, and the ladies' room as you gather clues and interview your queens. Did Madam Mustard use a pair of platform heels to make her getaway, or was it Marsha P. Plum with her fierce makeup case? Unravel the glittering mystery of WHO took the crown, WHERE it was found, and WHAT dazzling item helped them escape! Get ready for a fierce night of fun and fabulous intrigue!

In this glamorous twist on the classic game of Clue, the coveted crown has mysteriously disappeared, and it's up to you to sleuth through the werkroom to uncover the truth. Navigate iconic locations like the main stage, the untucked lounge, and the ladies' room as you gather clues and interview your queens. Did Madam Mustard use a pair of platform heels to make her getaway, or was it Crystal White with her fierce makeup case? Unravel the glittering mystery of WHO took the crown, WHERE it was found, and WHAT dazzling item helped them escape. Created for two to six players, ages 14 and up, Clue: RuPaul's Drag Race introduces six brand new characters into the world of Clue: Madam Mustard, Pepper La Peacock, Crystal White, Sir Lady Scarlet, Marsha P. Plum, and Geraldine Green. Additionally, the game features on-theme new Item Tokens in the form of Wig, Corset, Platform Heels, Tucking Tape, Makeup Case, and Drag Fan.

