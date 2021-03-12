Rust: Console Edition Receives An Extended Gameplay Trailer

Double Eleven released a new extended gameplay trailer this morning for Rust: Console Edition, showing off more of the game. This particular trailer, which we're showing the Xbox One X version of the game below, shows off a variety of combat options, including a series of various loadout options you can create. The video goes over a little bit of how each of those loadouts can and will affect your approach to both group combat and one-on-one skirmishes. All of which to prepare you for the game to come. Enjoy the footage as we wait for the release date to be announced.

In Rust, there is one goal above everything else: survive. Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn't tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat and raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.

Rust is not for the faint of heart: the game boasts a steep learning curve and a huge, killer community of players. Befriend them, kill them – the choice is yours. Players will start out alone with nothing but a rock and a torch, finding and learning blueprints to make new and higher-tier weapons, armor and defenses, building a growing arsenal to give you and your friends chances of survival. Rust will throw a barrage of challenges at you but players can fight back with craftable weapons starting with a rock in your hands, to a spear or bow, through to heavier artillery like assault rifles and rocket launchers.