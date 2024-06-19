Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rusty Rabbit

Rusty Rabbit Confirmed For Release In Late September

NetEase Games have given Rusty Rabbit an official release date, as the action side-scroller will arrive in late September.

NetEase Games have confirmed an official release date for their upcoming game, Rusty Rabbit, as we will see the game come out in September. The game was originally revealed during Tokyo Game Show 2023, but since then, we've heard very little about its development. Now we know the team is aiming to release the game on September 24. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which you can check out here, showing off more of the game's storyline, as well as getting more in-depth about who Rusty actually is as a character. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive for PC, PS4, and PS5, with those who pre-order getting the game three days early on September 21.

Rusty Rabbit

Thousands of years after humans left this planet, it was rabbits who inherited it… Stamp, an old and eccentric rabbit living on a planet abandoned by humanity, spends his days piloting his trusty mech, affectionately known as "Junkster," collecting junk throughout the ruins of the frozen world and tinkering with machines. In a stroke of bad luck, Stamp crashes down into the world's lower levels. There, he finds D-TAM; terminals for storing information. Using D-TAM, he finds info related to his missing daughter and a hidden truth about the world they live in. Thus, his journey begins, digging deeper into these ruins to unfold the mysteries surrounding this world.

Improve your mech with parts and materials collected from within the ruins, and defeat enemies guarding treasure to strengthen Stamp. "Smash & Dash" Gameplay: With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, "Smash and Dash" your way through mazelike ruins and loot any treasure that awaits.

With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, "Smash and Dash" your way through mazelike ruins and loot any treasure that awaits. Original & Unique Storyline: Rusty Rabbit features a unique storyline attached to this action-adventure side scroller created and written by critically acclaimed anime writer Gen Urobuchi.

