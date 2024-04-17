Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firenut Games, S.O.L Search of Light, Trigger The Monster

S.O.L Search Of Light Confirmed For Launch Next Week

After being announced only a few weeks ago, S.O.L Search of Light already has a release date as it comes to PC and consoles next week.

A mere few weeks after the game was announced, indie game developer Trigger The Monster and publisher Firenut Games confirmed the release date for S.O.L Search of Light. In case you haven't seen this game yet, you'll play as an enigmagic character known as The Foreigner, who must travel through the underground to make it to the surface. The game has a mix of narrative storytelling, tower defense, resource management, and more in what is a dark fantasy setting. After being announced in March, we now know the game will arrive on April 25 for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

S.O.L Search of Light

Play as The Foreigner, the enigmatic main character who must ascend through levels of the Underground to reveal the mysteries hidden on the surface. To achieve his goals, The Foreigner must rely solely on his ingenuity and the help of the domestic robots that work as assistants to the remaining inhabitants of the Underground. By exploring the dark environment of the Underground, The Foreigner will discover new resources to fortify his village against the hordes of enemies that attack your base every 'night.' Defend, improve, explore, and discover the truth behind the mysteries of this dark narrative.

Tower-Defense – Hordes of enemies will attack your base, so you must use your domestic robots to help you gather resources to fortify and improve your base little by little.

– Hordes of enemies will attack your base, so you must use your domestic robots to help you gather resources to fortify and improve your base little by little. Customization – Improve and customize your character by using different resources and random objects that you will discover by exploring the Underground. Each time you play will be a fresh gameplay experience.

– Improve and customize your character by using different resources and random objects that you will discover by exploring the Underground. Each time you play will be a fresh gameplay experience. Exploration – The Underground allows you to choose your own way as you hunt for resources to improve your base and your character. But be careful, as you will face different randomly generated puzzles, traps, and enemies that stand between you and the valuable resources you need.

