Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Sadler Brothers, Twin Tale Studios

Sadler Brothers Launch New Tabletop Publisher: Twin Tale Studios

The Sadler Brothers announced this morning that they have launched their own tabletop publishing label called Twin Tale Studios

Article Summary Adam and Brady J. Sadler announce Twin Tale Studios, a new tabletop game publishing label.

Twin Tale Studios debuts with The Malice of Light Adventures, a cooperative boss-battler board game.

The Malice of Light Adventures is inspired by Brady J. Sadler’s acclaimed high fantasy book series.

First two Malice of Light novels are available now, with a third and a special box set on the way in 2025.

Veteran board game designers and brothers Adam and Brady J. Sadler announced this morning that they have formed their own publishing label, fittingly called Twin Tale Studios. The two will be making products that are more story-driven than just putting together board games, starting with their first title, The Malice of Light Adventures. Players will soon see a series of books being released for the title ahead of its launch, as they will crowdfund the board game to be released sometime next year. You can read about both below, along with quotes from both brothers from today's announcement, as the first two books are already available.

The Malice of Light Adventures

The Malice of Light Adventures is a cooperative roguelike boss-battler based on Brady J. Sadler's epic fantasy book series, The Malice of Light. Designed for 1–4 players, the game combines modular gameplay, quick character progression, and elegant combat in a fast-paced, replayable format inspired by the Sadlers' previous titles like Heroes of Terrinoth and Street Masters. Players will battle dangerous foes in iconic locations from the books while contending with escalating villain schemes across multiple acts, culminating in a dramatic boss encounter. The game also serves as a great entry point for those new to The Malice of Light, offering a unique way to explore its vibrant world of classic high fantasy—separate from the story told in the novels.

Malice of Light Book Series

The game draws from the acclaimed fantasy series The Malice of Light, a six-book high fantasy hexaology written by Twin Tale Studios co-founder Brady J. Sadler. Featuring step-siblings of mysterious lineage, divine relics, and a world on the brink of unraveling, the series has been praised for its gripping characters, diverse representation, and layered political drama. The first two books of The Malice of Light are already available in ebook, physical, and audiobook formats, with a special hardcover box set in development to celebrate the release of the third book in the series, The Smoldering Vein, due out later in 2025.

"I've spent the past few years rediscovering my love for writing books," said Brady J. Sadler, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Twin Tale Studios. "Now that I have a growing catalog of original IPs to build on, I'm thrilled to return to the kind of immersive tabletop experiences Adam and I are known for."

"We've always been drawn back to game design," added Adam Sadler, Co-Founder and CEO. "When The Malice of Light Adventures took shape, we knew this was the right time to put something out that was truly and completely our own."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!