Saleblazers Will Have A Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Airstrafe Interactive announced that Saleblazers will get a free demo for Steam Next Fest. This is going to be a weird kind of shared experience title as you'll build your own shop in the middle of nothing to help survive in an open world with up to seven others. The goal of the game is to keep your business afloat and provide a unique storefront in the middle of a shopkeeping survival experience. The demo will be available from October 3rd-10th.

Build and expand a retail empire from scratch within a reactive open world sandbox observed by law enforcement and populated by customers with minds of their own. Cater to hungry college students suffering from limited budgets, tourists willing to buy just about anything, and obnoxious bellyachers demanding to speak to the manager. Stock shelves by gathering, crafting, farming, fishing, buying, or stealing—but think twice before going to the dark side! Robbing customers and fencing their stuff drives them away and attracts the attention of law enforcement.

Shopkeeping and venturing out off-guard has deadly consequences. Watch out for creepy creatures, pouncing predators, enemy factions, shoplifters, and vandals! Luckily, anything from swords and scythes to couches and computers can be used as weapons. Hone in on unique roles and playstyles to survive a hostile environment. Be a food buff among friends and roleplay as a chef specializing in fire damage and cooking weapons.

Fish, farm, or craft for a cozy and calm shopkeeping experience. Build a farmers market to sell fresh fish. Open a coffee shop to serve tasty drinks and cook flavorful fare. Decorate and curate a chic clothing boutique to change the world. Build behemoth shopping complexes and obtain rare inventory for a more challenging shopkeeping experience. Print money by optimizing the gathering-crafting-stocking process and by strategically hiring NPC employees to automate operations.