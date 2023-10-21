Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Devoured Studios, Salt And Sacrifice, Ska Studios

Salt & Sacrifice Confirmed For Switch Release Next Month

Ska Studios has confirmed they will be releasing Salt and Sacrifice along with Devoured Studios the first week of November.

Indie game developer Ska Studios and publisher Devoured Studios have revealed an official release date for Salt and Sacrifice, as it arrives in early November. The team released an all-new trailer for you to check out, which we have for you below, as the game will be out on the Nintendo Switch as well as finally coming to Steam on PC, on November 7. The game has already been out on the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation consoles, leaving only the Xbox left to appear on. The game will also be getting a free update that day across the board so everyone has the same content and upgrades.

"As Corrupted Mages prowl Altarstone Kingdom and terrorize the realm with horrifying displays of elemental abilities, a collection of conscripted fighters become unlikely champions. Marked Inquisitors, forsaken and condemned souls tasked with hunting Mages as a means of penance, must take up the hunt to both purify the Kingdom and seek redemption. Select from one of eight character classes, creating a build to suit any and all combat styles. Swing imposing greatswords, roll through enemies before unleashing a flurry of dual-bladed strikes, or sling sorcery while scouring the land for clues leading toward fearsome foes and their wicked magic. Defeat Corrupted Mages and crush their hearts to claim otherworldly flesh and bones to craft into new weapons and armor sets."

"Fight through Altarstone Kingdom alone or call upon another Marked Inquisitor for cooperative hunting, with new cross-play support added alongside the upcoming launch. Join myriad factions suited to both PvE and PvP engagements, like the Shroud Alliance, a group dedicated to invading other Inquisitors and assassinating them for ill-gotten gains. Explore an interconnected and detailed world full of deadly enemies and hidden secrets either alone or in multiplayer for a challenging action RPG experience."

"Dive deeper into the world of Salt and Sacrifice with "The Traitor's Tomb," a free update also launching on November 7. Descend into The Heart of Altarstone, a winding dungeon that increases the base game's map size by 20%. Seek out the truth behind the Marked Inquisition's long-buried secrets. Encounter intriguing NPCs, overcome trials against five new bosses, and collect a wealth of additional armor sets and weapons, like the massive Lawbringer whip-sword. The free update also introduces a new arena mode, allowing daring Inquisitors to test their mettle in 6-player free-for-all PvP matches."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!