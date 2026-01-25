Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Liquid Swords, Samson

Samson Developers Reveal More About The Game's Combat

The developers behind the game Samson have posted an expansive blog going over how combat works in their upcoming game

Article Summary Samson’s developers share in-depth details on the game’s brutal combat systems and mechanics.

Gameplay blends gritty close-quarters fighting with high-speed, destructive car chases through city streets.

Players navigate Tyndalston’s lethal environments, where every clash is raw, intense, and consequential.

The story centers on Samson’s return home, fighting for survival and family under relentless pressure.

Developer and publisher Liquid Swords released a new deep-five blog about their upcoming game Samson ahead of the game's launch. The team posted an extensive article on the game's Steam page, as they sat down with game designer Alex Williams (Mad Max), who broke down everything about how the combat systems will work in the game, as you are continually pushed into gritty and visceral encounters, behind the wheel and in close quarters. The game doesn't have a release window beyond the idea that it will be released sometime in 2026. So for now, enjoy that post, and check out the announcement trailer here, while we wait to learn more about the game

Samson

Samson comes home to the worst streets of Tyndalston, a place that built him hard and never forgave him. Muscle, speed, and nerve decide who stays upright. Close-quarters fights, tight corners, and no room for hesitation. He learned violence before he learned mercy, and the city hasn't forgotten. Every clash matters. Every hit is meant to break or be broken. You cut through alleys, rooftops, and backroom dens designed to keep you moving, not sightseeing. Tyndalston shapes how you fight, climb, corner, and vanish. It's familiar ground, but never safe ground.

Cars are not set dressing. They're blunt instruments. You rip through the outskirts and industrial wastelands in battered machines held together with scrap and stubbornness. Ram, drift, smash, or outthink whoever chases you. Nothing here is clean. Samson's debt hangs over everything, and his sister is the pressure point his enemies squeeze. Time is short, and the bill keeps growing. This is a focused, brutal chapter in his story, built with intent, no excess, no padding. He didn't return to entertain. He returned because this is the only place where he can fight his way out.

