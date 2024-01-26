Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: 990 EVO SSD

Samsung Has Launched Their New 990 EVO SSD

Samsung has released a new Solid State Drive option for games on PC this week, with the introduction of the all-new 990 EVO SSD.

Samsung launched a brand new Solid State Drive this week, asplayers can now get their hands on the new 990 EVO SSD. The shorthand for this particular drive is that it has been designed to provide better performance for everyday tasks, as well as be more energy efficient to help maintain a longer battery life for your system as it has been designed to be highly compatible. We have more info about the drive below, as they are selling a 1TB version for $125 and a 2TB version for $210.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD

The 990 EVO is a versatile SSD created to meet current computing needs while anticipating future requirements. It's designed to be compatible with both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces, ensuring it can be installed into a wide variety of systems while maintaining optimal performance. Supporting both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, the 990 EVO fits the needs of today's systems that support PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots while also offering compatibility with PCIe 5.0 interfaces in upcoming applications. The 990 EVO offers improved performance of up to 43% compared to the previous model, the 970 EVO Plus SSD. That means it takes almost half the time to access your data, minimizing loading times so you can start doing other things with the extra time. The drive offers sequential read speeds up to 5,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s.

Its random read and write speeds are also improved with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively. By using Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to directly link to the host processor's DRAM, the SSD can achieve optimized performance even with a DRAM-less design. If you upgrade from a previous mainstream SSD, you can experience faster loading speeds for games and quicker access to large files. The Samsung 990 EVO includes improved power efficiency of up to 70% when compared to its predecessor, allowing you to extend the use of PCs or laptops without concern for running out of battery. That means you can keep working at a coffee shop or from the comforts of your couch without needing an outlet nearby for longer. The drive also supports Modern Standby1, a computer benchmark that ensures the device can quickly resume sleep. Even if you're in low power mode, you can instantly wake up your device with uninterrupted internet connectivity and seamless notification reception. The 990 EVO's heat spreader label effectively regulates the thermal condition of the drive, allowing operations to run consistently at their highest levels without compromising drive integrity.

