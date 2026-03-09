Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, GDC, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: GDC 2026, Samsung Odyssey

Samsung Odyssey Reveals New Games For 3D Monitor at GDC 2026

Samsung Odyssey held a special presentation during GDC 2026 this morning, showing off several games utilizing their 3D Monitors

Article Summary Samsung Odyssey 3D Monitors showcased new glasses-free 3D gaming tech at GDC 2026.

Hell is Us and Cronos: The New Dawn join over 60 supported 3D games, expanding the library further.

Advanced eye tracking and view mapping ensure smooth, immersive 3D gameplay with no glasses needed.

Samsung partners with CD Projekt Red and Pearl Abyss to enhance HDR10+ GAMING across top game releases.

Samsung revealed some new details about their lineup for Odyssey 3D Monitors at GDC 2026, as a few games have been announced to utilize the tech. The two big titles confirmed for these monitors are Hell is Us and Chrnos: The New Dawn, as these displays will offer a glasses-free 3D experience to bring the games into your home. We have more info from the company below about this particular subject.

While previous 3D approaches required either special glasses or sacrificed performance, the Odyssey 3D is a groundbreaking gaming monitor that delivers stunning 3D gameplay without compromise. Using advanced Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, the monitor requires no glasses. It adjusts the 3D depth of the scene in response to the viewer's position in real time, ensuring an optimized 3D effect. Combined with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time, the Odyssey 3D delivers smooth, responsive gameplay, resulting in a 3D effect that holds even during fast camera movement, gunfights and high-speed traversal — without the eye strain traditionally associated with 3D displays.

The addition of Hell is Us and Cronos: The New Dawn expands Samsung's 3D gaming library, which currently supports more than 60 titles — including The First Berserker: Khazan, Stellar Blade, Lies of P: Overture, and MONGIL: STAR DIVE. With these additions, the company's selection of 3D games is on track to reach over 120 titles by the end of 2026.

Games Lineup

Hell is Us, the critically acclaimed action-adventure horror game from Rogue Factor, will arrive on Samsung's Odyssey 3D ecosystem in March, becoming a part of the first wave of newly added 3D-enabled titles for 2026.

the critically acclaimed action-adventure horror game from Rogue Factor, will arrive on Samsung's Odyssey 3D ecosystem in March, becoming a part of the first wave of newly added 3D-enabled titles for 2026. Cronos: The New Dawn, developed by Bloober Team, will join this expanding 3D gaming library by the end of the year. This survival horror game, which has received generally positive reviews from critics, will provide an immersive gaming experience by integrating with the 3D technology.

Both titles will be playable in 3D through the Samsung Odyssey 3D Hub, the company's dedicated 3D content platform, which already supports over 60 titles. In addition to 3D gaming technology, Samsung offers HDR10+ GAMING, which delivers optimized HDR performance to each game by automatically analyzing each scene and frame, thereby enhancing immersion. Since 2022, the company has integrated HDR10+ GAMING into its Odyssey gaming monitors and TVs featuring refresh rates above 120Hz.

Samsung has partnered with top video game studio CD Projekt Red as part of its commitment to advancing display technology alongside leading developers. This collaboration will explore how technology can be advanced to increase the immersion of video games for players, and Samsung is already working with CD Projekt Red to integrate HDR10+ GAMING into its hit video game Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, Samsung announced the expansion of its HDR10+ GAMING partnership with Pearl Abyss. HDR10+ GAMING will be featured in Pearl Abyss's upcoming open-world action-adventure game Crimson Desert, set to launch in March, ensuring gamers enjoy a premium HDR experience.

