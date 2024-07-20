Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: beetlejuice, samurai jack

Samurai Jack & Beetlejuice Announced For MultiVersus Season 2

MultiVersus goes back to the past and into the afterlife, as Beetlejuice and Samurai Jack will arrive as Season 2 fighters.

Article Summary Samurai Jack joins MultiVersus Season 2 as a Bruiser class character.

Beetlejuice to arrive in MultiVersus, timed with his new film release.

Ranked mode debuts in Season 2, featuring 1v1 and 2v2 competitive play.

New MultiVersus map Water Tower adds a Warner Bros. themed battleground.

WB Games revealed two new characters coming to MultiVersus in Season 2 at Evo 2024, as players will be getting Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice as new fighters. First off, we're getting a fully 3D version of the samurai fighter from the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim action-adventure animated series of the same name. Complete with his trademark katana used to fight the evil of Aku, as he will be added to the game when it launches on July 23. Meanwhile, in what is an obvious tie-in to the new film, the ghost with the most Beetlejuice will be added at a later date (we're assuming closer to its September release). He doesn't look like the film or even the 90s cartoon version, just their own version they made for the game. Enjoy the trailer for Jack as he'll be released next week.

MultiVersus – Samurai Jack & Beetlejuice

After being flung into the future by the evil demon Aku, the warrior known as Samurai Jack embarked on a relentless quest to return to the past. With his unmatched swordsmanship and incredible agility, he's truly a force to be reckoned with, and in the new MultiVersus gameplay trailer, Samurai Jack's fighting skills as a Bruiser class character are on full display, which utilizes his mystical katana blade, agile footwork, and quick reflexes to send opponents flying off the map. The video also provides a first look at the Righteous Warrior Jack character variant, which will be available for in-game purchase on July 23.

Additionally, Ranked mode will be added to MultiVersus at the start of Season 2 on July 23, giving players the opportunity to participate in 1 vs. 1 and 2 vs. 2 matches while competing for leaderboard points to earn exclusive rank-based cosmetic rewards. Season 2 will also include the Water Tower, a new map where players can battle on the iconic Warner Bros. Water Tower, with surprise nods to popular Warner Bros. Discovery characters and franchises.

