Samurai Warriors 5 Launches Onto Amazon Luna This Week

Koei Tecmo revealed that they have officially launched Samurai Warriors 5 onto Amazon Luna, expanding its library with a popular title. Developer Omega Force has made sure this version of the game was playable in the mainland United States through the Luna+ Channel, as they have brought what is basically the most complete version of the game over to Amazon's cloud gaming service. The one caveat to this is that online multiplayer is unavailable for this version, you're only able to do local multiplayer at the moment. No word if that will change, but we would hope so.

Samurai Warriors 5 takes place after the end of the Ōnin War, during the Sengoku period, and tells the story of two of the most preeminent military commanders of this period – Nobunaga Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi. This title includes various eras from this period, including the younger years of Nobunaga, when he was known as "Owari's Great Fool," and the period of turmoil and upheaval leading to the Honnō-ji Incident. In total, Samurai Warriors 5 features 27 main playable characters and 10 additional side characters, including both new and returning warriors, from Ieyasu Tokugawa and Hideyoshi Hashiba to Nō, and Yoshimoto Imagawa.

In addition, all-new Musou actions have been added to the series – including newly designed Musou Frenzy Attacks and all-new Ultimate Skills – elevating the thrill of blowing away hordes of enemy soldiers in exhilarating fashion. These actions are displayed in a vibrant new Japanese ink painting art style, elegantly evolving the Samurai Warriors series to showcase the Sengoku period in stunning fashion as the intertwining stories of Nobunaga and Mitsuhide unravel on screen like a Sengoku period picture scroll. The following costumes are also included in the Amazon Luna version of Samurai Warriors 5: The Nobunaga Oda (Youth, Mature) and Mitsuhide Akechi (Youth, Mature) Samurai Warriors — Costume Set, the Special Costume for Nobunaga Oda (Youth, Mature) and Mitsuhide Akechi (Youth, Mature), and the Deluxe Costume for Nobuaga Oda (Youth, Mature) and Mitsuhide Akechi (Youth, Mature).