Scott Pilgrim EX Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX as we get a better look at how the game is looking ahead of launch

Article Summary Scott Pilgrim EX gets a brand-new gameplay trailer ahead of its March 2026 release on PC and consoles.

Play as seven unique characters with distinct combat styles in a reimagined Toronto adventure.

Battle through interconnected levels, complete quests, upgrade abilities, and master wacky weapons.

Enjoy four-player local or online co-op and hear new music from Anamanaguchi in this fresh action title.

Tribute Games and Limited Run Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX, showcasing more of the current version. This is about two minutes' worth of action as you get to see most of the characters fighting against enemies, shop mechanics, a map of Toronto from the comic book universe, boss battles, and more. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still set to launch for PC and consoles on March 3, 2026.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

Seven Playable Characters: Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style.

Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style. A Brand-New Adventure: Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. Madcap Melee Mayhem: Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos!

Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos! Power Up!: Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough!

Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough! New Anamanaghuchi Music: Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure.

Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure. Four-Player Co-Op Mayhem: Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

