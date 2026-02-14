Posted in: Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim EX, Tribute Games

Scott Pilgrim EX Releases Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Scott Pilgrim EX has released a new free demo this week as they prepare to be a part of Steam Next Fest near the end of February

Try out the action-packed gameplay solo or in co-op, with four selectable characters in the demo.

Battle through an all-new adventure crafted by creator Bryan Lee O'Malley in a vibrant Toronto setting.

Customize fighters, unlock combos, enjoy new Anamanaguchi music, and team up in four-player co-op.

Tribute Games and Limited Run Games have launched a free demo for the game Scott Pilgrim EX ahead of Steam Next Fest. As you can see from the trailer here, the demo will give you a chance to try out a level or two with up to three friends. The only characters you'll be able to choose from are Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Lucas Lee, and Roxie Richter. The demo is available now, but it will be featured on Steam Next Fest from February 23 to March 2.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

