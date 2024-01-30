Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sea Of Conquest: Pirate War

Sea Of Conquest: Pirate War Releases On PC With Major Update

FunPlus has officially released Sea Of Conquest: Pirate War for PC, and with it came a new major update for players to enjoy.

After being teased with the mobile launch, FunPlus has finally released Sea Of Conquest: Pirate War on PC, and with it came a new major update for everyone. The game has already been out on iOS and Android for mobile players to battle it out on the high seas, but now the PC launch has provided a new supply of players, as well as some updates for the mobile version to work with the PC version and have all players at the same starting point. We have more details about it below as the game is now live.

Sea Of Conquest: Pirate War on PC

The expansion to PC marks a significant milestone for gamers globally, offering the same rich and immersive experience as the mobile version but on a more expansive screen. As players traverse vast oceans, customize ships, and engage in epic battles, the PC version promises an unparalleled level of freedom, strategy, and adventure. Alongside the groundbreaking PC version, "Sea of Conquest: Pirate War" introduces its second major update – Waka Waters – transporting players to a mysterious land full of vigor. Waka Waters Season introduces two formidable new heroes, Obi and Wanda, to the pirate crew. The update includes a new feature, "The Grand Line," where gangs compete for control of special islands, unlocking exclusive benefits and rewards.

As the adventure continues, the new season promises a plethora of new content. Players will explore uncharted waters and partake in thrilling adventures, delving into fresh missions featuring the daring Henry Hell. Players can brace themselves for excitement with the introduction of treasure maps and dungeons, while new Guilds offer trading opportunities and goods in Guilds' emporiums. Waka Waters brings expanded hero trials, the chance to unlock exclusive weapons, and the ability to customize fleets with new configuration options. The farewell of The Far North'sSquad Raid paves the way for an all-new Squad Raid in the depths of the lair, promising an even more thrilling gaming experience.

