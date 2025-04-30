Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: sea of stars

Sea Of Stars Announces Free Throes Of The Watchmaker DLC

Sea Of Stars has a new DLC on the way this May, as Throes Of The Watchmaker will be available for free with a new story and more

Article Summary Sea Of Stars unveils free Throes Of The Watchmaker DLC arriving May 20, 2025 with a new story arc

Zale and Valere return to face a cursed carnival in the clockwork world of Horloge

Players gain new classes, abilities, and a fresh party member, the mechanized Artificer

DLC features eight hours of post-game content, new areas, puzzles, and cinematic moments

Indie game developer and publisher Sabotage Studio revealed a new DLC coming for Sea Of Stars, as Throes Of The Watchmaker will be a free download. Players will get an entirely new storyline and quest that will reunite protagonists Zale and Valere against a new common foe, along with new additions to the overall game. We have the finer details for you here and the latest trailer, as it will be released on May 20, 2025.

Sea Of Stars – Throes Of The Watchmaker

Throes of the Watchmaker returns to one of the most intriguing characters encountered in Sea of Stars' main adventure – the genius inventor known as the Watchmaker, architect of the Clockwork Castle and creator of Wheels, a tabletop pastime enjoyed throughout Sea of Stars' world. The DLC explores a fascinating invention by the Watchmaker, the miniature clockwork world of Horloge, a land threatened by a cursed carnival. Zale and Valere must adapt to Horloge's peculiar rules to fully realize their mastery of Sun and Moon powers, the abilities they've refined since the beginning of Sea of Stars' central journey to stop the Fleshmancer with Eclipse Magic.

This post-game bonus adventure DLC is designed around a self-contained progression loop featuring completely new classes, skills and combos to master for Zale, who trades his signature sword to become a skillful juggler, and Valere, who sets aside her trusty staff to dazzle as an acrobat. Throughout Throes of the Watchmaker, the duo fights alongside a new playable party member in Artificer, a mechanized, laser-wielding sharpshot. Throes of the Watchmaker features never-before-seen areas, puzzles and enemies throughout a compelling storyline wholly unique from Sea of Stars' core adventure. Throes of the Watchmaker's cinematic budget is equivalent to that of the main game, allowing Sabotage to richly realize key narrative moments and deliver a dense, delightful new tale spanning eight hours of new content.

