Sea Of Thieves Officially Launches Season One

Rare and Microsoft revealed that they have officially launched Season One in Sea Of Thieves for the latest content. A bit of a first considering the game has been out for a couple years now, but yes, they are now doing seasonal content with all the missions, treasures, and costumes you would expect for it. We have a slight rundown below along with a trailer for the season, and you can read a more in-depth version here.

Seasons in Sea of Thieves are designed to run for around three months at a time and bring a brand-new layer of progression to the game. Making your way up through each of the 100 levels in Season One will unlock a reward each time, from gold and Doubloons to cosmetics and even Ancient Coins to spend on goods in the Pirate Emporium!

Ascend through the levels by increasing your Renown, which can be done naturally by sailing the seas and doing all the things you'd normally do. Renown is designed to ensure you won't walk away from a session empty-handed, as you're constantly being rewarded for play rather than being dependent on cashing in loot. You can also raise your Renown in leaps and bounds by completing Trials: themed sets of Deeds that cover almost every available activity in Sea of Thieves, from visiting every island in a region of the world to vanquishing Ashen Lords and sea monsters. So whether you prefer to casually earn Renown naturally throughout your adventures or seek it out through Trials, progression in Seasons adapts to fit your playstyle.

Season One also launches with Lost Shipment Voyages, a new way to engage with the Merchant Alliance. These Voyages turn you into a seabound detective, seeking clues to precious deliveries that went down with the ship out there somewhere along the trade routes. Retrieve the Cargo Manifests to earn Merchant Alliance rewards and reputation, but find the key to the Captain's cabin and you can also recover treasures from these written-off wrecks! If you enjoy these new undersea undertakings, don't worry: Lost Shipment Voyages are set to remain in the game as a permanent feature.

With all this plus Season One's first time-limited Event – taking down undead marauders for their Soul Fragments, securing the Order of Souls weapon set in the process – and more Twitch Drops treasures on tap from Sea of Thieves Partnered streamers, our latest content update delivers an enormous number of new gameplay opportunities that players can pick and choose from as they see fit.